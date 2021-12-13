SNOQUALMIE - A weekend storm that dumped several feet of snow in the Cascade mountains has prompted concern for officials at the Northwest Avalanche Center.
“We saw several feet of snow fall over pretty much the entire range,” said Dennis D’Amico, the center’s forecast director.
The Cascade range is essentially all under “considerable avalanche danger” following the recent storm.
“Considerable literally means dangerous avalanche conditions exist,” D’Amino said.
Six skiers traveling in a closed area at Crystal Mountain ski resort on Saturday triggered an avalanche and were trapped. Five of the skiers climbed out but a 66-year-old man was not breathing when he was pulled from the snow. He died at the scene.
NWAC forecasters are planning on surveying the site to determine if the avalanche was human-triggered or occurred naturally.
Avalanche center officials say it’s important for snow enthusiasts to plot their route in the mountains and make sure to follow forecasts and have knowledge of backcountry spots.
Snoqualmie Pass has seen 98 inches of snow for the season, the second highest in 10 years, according to WSDOT. The pass will continue to have light snow throughout the week before possible heavy snow this weekend.