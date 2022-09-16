MOSES LAKE - Residents in both Grant and Adams counties can get help this winter with utility bills and rent.
Help is offered through the Utility and Rental Assistance Program of OIC of Washington. Winter registration opens on Oct. 1 to assist residents with energy bills or past due rent. Applicants can quality for up to $1,000 in assistance.
To be eligible, applicants must live within Grant and Adams counties, fall within the income guidelines, show proof of income for the previous three months, provide a current electric bill and provide proof of identification for every member of the household.
To make an appointment or for more information, visit www.yvoic.org or call 508-765-9206. Appointments are made on a first come, first serve basis.
The OIC of Washington office in Moses Lake is located at 903 W. Third Ave.
The program is also available for residents in Upper Yakima County. Those residents can call 509-452-7145 for more information.