MOSES LAKE - Residents of both Grant and Adams counties can get help this winter paying their energy bill.
The Energy Assistance Program of OIC of Washington has opened its winter season registration to assist residents with energy bills or past due rent. Residents can qualify for up to $1,000 in assistance, according to OIC of Washington.
To be eligible, applicants must live within Grant and Adams counties, fall within the income guidelines, show proof of income for the previous three months, provide a current electric bill and provide proof of identification for every member of the household.
To make an appointment or for more information, visit www.yvoic.org or call 508-765-9206. Appointments are made on a first come, first serve basis.
The OIC of Washington office in Moses Lake is located at 903 W. Third Ave.