TWISP - Okanogan County Fire District 6 and Douglas County have received more than $515,000 in FEMA grants to improve operations and safety for local fire departments.
The grants were awarded through FEMA’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program, U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse announced Wednesday.
“Our firefighters are working under immensely dangerous and difficult conditions throughout our district in what is shaping up to be a landmark fire season,” Newhouse stated. “These grants will enable them to continue their critical work. Our first responders are heroes, and it’s imperative we ensure they start safe and have the tools they need to continue protecting our communities.
Okanogan County Fire District 6 in Twisp was awarded a grant total about $244,000 while Douglas County will receive about $271,000.