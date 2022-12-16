OLYMPIA — Okanogan County is included in an emergency proclamation issued Thursday by Gov. Jay Inslee in relation to a series of severe storms in November.
The storms that occurred between Nov. 3 and Nov. 8 caused significant power outages, road damage, temporary road closures and detours, and extensive damage to public utilities and electrical power systems.
Other counties included in the proclamation include Clallam, Cowlitz, Grays Harbor, Island, Jefferson, Lewis, Pierce, Skagit, Skamania, Snohomish and Wahkiakum.
The Washington State Military Department has activated the State Emergency Operations Center for emergency response procedures, and is coordinating resources to support local officials in alleviating immediate impacts, according to Inslee.
According to the proclamation, storm damages, including the cost of repairs and ongoing impacts, are in excess of $25 million.