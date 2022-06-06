TONASKET — A flash flood and mudslide in Okanogan County damaged two homes Friday afternoon.
Okanogan County Emergency Management says the mudslide happened as thunderstorms passed through a burn scar area, sending mud and water down through Lightning Creek, south of Wauconda.
Water levels were 10 to 15 feet high through a narrow part of the channel. The slide took out trees as it moved through a forest service road. Two homes and other outbuildings were damaged.
A couple in one of the homes was evacuated. No injuries were reported.
Photos from emergency management also show several vehicles stranded in the mudslide.
Bonaparte Lake Road was temporarily blocked and power had been knocked out to about 15 residences.