TWISP - Okanogan County Sheriff’s deputies are seeking the public’s help in finding a man who recently went missing in Twisp.
Okanogan County Sheriff’s deputies say 30-year-old William “Buck” Glenn Parris Jr. was reported missing by his girlfriend after he failed to contact her and his family after May 29, 2022.
Undersheriff Aaron Culp says Parris Jr. was driving erratically on Mundy Rd. in Twisp when a Fish and Wildlife officer attempted to pull him over for public safety reasons. Culp says Parris fled on foot, abandoning his vehicle at a location along the Methow River. Deputies say Parris Jr. did not go into the river at any point.
Parris is formerly of Darrington, but has been in the Methow Valley since October 2021. Parris Jr., a Native American man, was last seen wearing a lightweight black jacket, no shirt, dark colored jeans and high-top shoes. He’s 5’8”, 180 lbs.
If you think you saw Parris Jr. or have any information on his whereabouts please call the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office at 509-422-7232 and dial option #4.