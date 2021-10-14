OMAK - An article published by the Omak Chronicle recalls the exchange between Okanogan County Coroner Dave Rodriguez and the County commission board regarding a surging death rate in the area. The Chronicle reported that at one point, commissioners calmed down Rodriguez who reportedly appeared somewhat frantic about the fact that the county’s morgue and funeral homes are close to being full.
“We are maxed out, or close to maxed out,” Rodriguez said in an interview after the meeting, according to the Chronicle. “I talked to commissioners about needs and future needs,” he told the newspaper.
The cause behind the cavalcade of bodies going to morgues isn’t limited to coronavirus. Rodriguez blames more people staying at home while ill instead of getting hospital care because of the eye-popping volume of coronavirus patients. Rodriguez says a significant increase of suicides and overdoses are contributing to the problem as well.
Rodriguez says the county morgue has room for six bodies and the three funeral homes in the county have a combined capacity of 16.
The Omak Chronicle reports that the county is contracted with Snohomish County’s large morgue, which could harbor some of the overflow.
Rodriguez says Chelan County is dealing with a similar issue and it decided to buy a refrigerated truck to mitigate the problem.
Rodriguez says he’s been given the ‘go-ahead’ to explore more options such as buying a refrigerator truck or to expand and update the county morgue.