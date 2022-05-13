OKANOGAN - State veterinarians are urging flock owners to be hyper-vigilant about preventing farm-to-farm transfers of avian flu after a case was detected in Okanogan County this week.
Okanogan County’s case was confirmed on Thursday after a flock owner contacted the Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) sick bird hotline to report an abnormal number of sudden deaths in their chicken flock as well as other sick birds. Okanogan County’s Emergency Management Department says the area where the sick birds are will not be disclosed at this time for safety reasons.
“Even though the virus has been detected in backyard and wild birds throughout the state, you can still safeguard your birds – but don’t wait,” Dr. Amber Itle, Washington state veterinarian, said.
“If flock owners could remain diligent for just a few weeks until the waterfowl complete their migration north, we are hopeful we can get through the worst of it with lower impact,” Itle said.
Report unusual, multiple deaths or illness among domestic birds to the WSDA Avian Health Program at 1-800-606-3056. Report dead or sick wild birds using the Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife’s online reporting tool.
Since WSDA announced the first case of avian influenza in Washington, eight counties have had infected domestic birds.