CHESAW - As of Friday night, Okanogan County Sheriff’s deputies say they are fervently trying to find the person responsible for the killings of an elderly couple in the Chesaw area.
“This case remains the highest priority of the Sheriff’s Office and our focus continues to center on the Chesaw area in the vicinity of Nealey Road. Several search warrants have been obtained and have yielded some information. We understand that area residents are concerned about a dangerous suspect in their area however, there remain too many unanswered questions to be able to focus on a specific individual or release any specific information regarding any person or persons of interest at this time. Detectives continue to work diligently on the case and are gathering relevant information and evidence. Patrols are increased in the area.”
80-year-old Dave Covey and his wife, 66-year-old Gerlyn Covey, were reported missing on Tuesday after family hadn’t heard from them. Loved ones decided to do a welfare check at their property on Nealey Road in the Chesaw area, but they were nowhere to be found. After the pair were reported missing, search and rescue teams were deployed and managed to find the bodies of the couple in an area on the couple’s property the following evening.
Based on appearances, deputies say there are obvious signs foul play and have ruled their deaths as a homicide.
While searching the area for a person of interest in the homicides, the possible suspect was seen twice and both times, the male ran from deputies. During their initial observations, deputies say they were unable to pursue the suspect because they didn’t have probable cause due to the state’s new police reform laws.
Deputies say the suspect is believed to be armed and dangerous. He was last seen wearing an older green camouflage jacket and dark pants.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 509-422-7232 (option 4).