OKANOGAN — The Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office says a number of residents have received fraudulent phone calls from someone claiming to be with the sheriff’s office.
The calls request the person to call 509-414-7003 and describe the issue as “very urgent,” according to the sheriff’s office.
Sheriff Tony Hawley called the number and was sent to a voicemail prompt.
“The number is not associated with an Okanogan County location and instead shows it should be tied to they Chattaroy, WA area,” Hawley stated. “In the voicemail prompt, the male does not pronounce Okanogan correctly and provides his name, which is not the name of any employees of the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office.”
The phone number involved the scam is not associated with the sheriff’s office or any other law enforcement in the area.
“Please do not provide any personal information to this number. If you are ever questioning if the call of this nature is for legitimate law enforcement business, call into the communications center to verify that it is valid,” Hawley added.