OKANOGAN - A couple has managed to remove and preserve large, 107-year-old painted murals they uncovered while renovating a historic building in the town of Okanogan in January.
The painting was uncovered when the Timms removed the structure's wallpaper.
The portraitures span 60 feet in length and is 20 feet in height. After the Timms uncovered it, they sought community input for advice in hopes to preserve the delicate paintings, worried that the mural would quickly succumb to the elements.
Lisa and Nick created a GoFundMe to tell their story in hopes of soliciting crowd funding to the tune of $50,000. The money would be used to professionally remove and restore the renderings. After a short time, the GoFundMe raised just over $51,000.
After fielding dozens of suggestions and bits of advice, the couple eventually learned of Dr. Wendy Waszut-Barrett, a scenic artist and historian who specializes in painted settings for opera houses, social halls, theatres, cinemas and other entertainment venues. Waszut-Barrett is also professionally proficient in preserving theatrical heritage, restoration of historic backdrops and the training of scenic artists in lost painting techniques. Waszut-Barrett is the founder and president of Historic Stage Services LLC, a company specializing in historic stages and how to make them work for today’s needs.
The Timms initially had Waszut-Barrett consult them on their find and was later hired to fly out from her home in Minnesota and help them remove the backdrop. Waszut-Barrett and the Timms successfully pried the relics off the wall and it is now being preserved in a dry, temperature-controlled place as of March.
“The first mural came down in two hours, the second in less than an hour. Nick, Lisa and their crew of four helped stabilize the painting as I separated the wallpaper from the first layer of cotton sheeting,” Waszut-Barrett wrote in her blog.
Lisa says the murals will return to the building when the 115-year-old structure is insulated and the roof is patched.
According to Waszut-Barrett, the theatre was built in 1907 and was renovated in 1915. During the 1915 renovations, scenic artist J.M. Deeds of Spokane was contracted to paint the murals and did so.
J.M. Deeds also decorated Chelan’s Ruby Theatre and the Wenatchee Theatre. Unfortunately, when the theatre changed hands and was renamed the Paramount Theatre in 1918, Waszut-Barrett says the mural was covered by a plaster wall, concealing it for the next 103 years. The theater eventually became the Hub Theatre.
Waszut-Barrett says she is now in the process of restoring the relics as the Timms restore the old Hub Theatre, which is now referred to as the “historic Timm Building.”