SPOKANE — An Omak man and convicted felon was sentenced to nearly four years in federal prison in a 2021 shooting.
Justin Dean Friedlander, 34, was sentenced to 46 months behind bars, followed by three years of supervised release. The prison sentence was lower than U.S. attorneys' recommendation of 60 months.
Friedlander previously pleaded guilty in U.S. District court to assault resulting in serious bodily injury.
According to court documents, Friedlander’s victim was spending time with his brother and a friend in Omak on July 4, 2021. Friedlander pulled up in an SUV and brandished a .22 caliber long rifle and after a short disagreement, drove off.
Moments later, Friedlander showed up at a nearby apartment complex and opened fire. A gunshot struck the victim in the back of the leg, with the bullet lodge in his knee. Medical personnel determined the bullet could not be removed without risking further injury.
After the shooting, Friedlander drove to the 12 Tribes Casino, where Colville Tribal police and the FBI later located his SUV. A search warrant was obtained and several rounds of .22 caliber ammunition was located. The firearm, which Friedlander hid, was not recovered.
Surveillance video from after the shooting showed Friedlander removing items, including a long item consistent with a firearm, from the SUV and moving it into a different vehicle.
“Sadly, this case is another example of the increasing trend of violent incidents on the reservations in the Eastern District (of Washington),” stated Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Seattle Field Office Donald M. Voiret.