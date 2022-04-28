SPOKANE — An Omak man has been sentenced to more than three years in federal prison in connection to a 2021 domestic violence assault that left his then girlfriend with serious injuries.
Justin Thomas Gentemann, 31, received a 37-month prison sentence, followed by three years of federal supervised release, according to the U.S. District Attorney’s Office in Spokane.
“This case was very serious and involved repeated conduct,” stated Senior U.S. District Court Judge William Fremming Nielsen. “Serious conduct means serious consequences.”
According to court documents, Gentemann and his girlfriend at the time were at Owhi Lake on the Colville Reservation on March 4, 2021. Gentemann had been drinking and accused his girlfriend of being unfaithful.
Gentemann became more aggressive as he continued to drink and eventually punched his girlfriend in the chest and threw her to the ground. He then drove away in his girlfriend’s truck before returning and chasing down the woman.
“At this point, Gentemann headbutted the victim and punched her, breaking her nose,” federal officials stated. “The girlfriend was able to escape the scene by getting a ride from an eyewitness.”
Colville police responded and Gentemann was taken into custody. Gentemann threatened the responding officer and attempted to kick the officer during the arrest.
Court records indicated Gentemann has two previous convictions for domestic violence prior to the 2021 arrest.