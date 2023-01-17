OMAK - A 32-year-old Omak man earned eight years behind bars after shooting a man only to steal his car.
This week, United States District Court Judge Thomas O. Rice sentenced Chance The Wind Smith to 96 months in federal prison for the violent shooting of a person in Omak in September 2021. Judge Rice imposed three years of federal supervision upon Smith’s release from custody.
Smith pled guilty to charges of Assault and Theft in August 2022. Judge Rice indicated that he took Smith’s effect on his victims and the seriousness of the offense into account.
The shooting took place in the presence of young children.
Emergency personnel responded to the scene of the shooting on September 11, 2021. The shooting victim had been shot in the stomach with a .357 caliber Sig Sauer handgun. The victim was life-flighted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for life-saving measures. Several eyewitnesses reported that Smith, who had fled the scene, shot the victim in the stomach, and stole his Dodge Charger. As Smith fled in the vehicle, he nearly ran over a five-year old child. The victim survived the shooting and continues to rec over from the injuries he sustained in the shooting.
“My office is committed to prosecuting those who commit violence in Indian country,” U.S. Attorney Vanessa R. Waldref stated. “I’m grateful for all victims and witnesses who come forward to report crime. When we build trust between law enforcement and members of our community, we make Eastern Washington safer and stronger.” U.S. Attorney Waldref continued, “Native Americans experience some of the highest rates of violence in the country, a situation that is all the more tragic in light of the generations of trauma already suffered by Indigenous people. The Colville Tribal Police and the FBI did an incredible job of investigating this tragic crime. We are grateful for the tremendous partnership between the FBI and Tribal law enforcement, which helped achieve justice for the victim and his family.”
“Violence on our state’s Indian Reservations is at an intolerable level,” said Richard A. Collodi, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Seattle field office. “When you consider the impact Mr. Smith’s crimes had on children, who were innocent witnesses, this significant sentence is warranted. I am grateful for the professionalism of our investigators and partners who work these difficult cases.”
The case was investigated by the Colville Tribal Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. This case was prosecuted by Richard R. Barker, Assistant United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington.