OMAK — A convicted felon is in jail on a number of felony charges after Omak police say search warrants led to narcotics and firearms.
Omak police served two search warrants on Tuesday in connection to the investigation. Police reportedly found narcotics including methamphetamine and fentanyl packed for sale, a sawed-off shotgun, two additional firearms believed to be stolen, ammunition, stolen credit cards and brass knuckles.
The suspect, identified as 49-year-old Gene Olson, was booked into Okanogan County Jail for six counts of illegal possession of a firearm, four counts of possession of stolen property, three counts of possession of a legend drug without a prescription and one count each of unlawful firearms, possession of a dangerous weapon and intent to manufacture or deliver meth and a controlled substance.
“I again want to commend our officers for working together to develop investigative leads, coordinating our limited staff resources and delivering excellent police work resulting in getting fentanyl off of our streets,” Omak police Chief Daniel Christensen stated.