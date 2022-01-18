OMAK - The ‘older’ kids in the Omak School District are learning from home this week due to a drastic rise in coronavirus cases.
A notice was sent out to the public late Tuesday morning.
Staffing shortages was another factor that prompted officials to pull students out of the classroom.
Middle school and high school students will remotely learn through Friday, January 21. Grades K-5 will remain in classes.
Students will be allowed to engage in extra-curricular activities as long as they test negative three times per week.