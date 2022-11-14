OMAK - An ‘all-in-one’ discount store for clothes, makeup, snacks, and décor in Omak opened for business on Sunday.
The region's newest Marshalls store is situated at 715 Omache Drive near the El Portal Mexican Restaurant and the Dollar Tree Store. Marshalls moved into the space that used to house JC Penney.
Marshalls in Omak will be open from 9 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday throughout Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays.
Each Marshalls retail location typically employs at least 75 people.
Marshalls store locations sell items 20% to 60% below department store prices.
Marshalls is owned by TJX Companies, which also owns TJ Maxx.