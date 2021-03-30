SOAP LAKE - Senior citizens who live at McKay Healthcare and Rehab in Soap Lake can literally ‘ride off into the sunset’ thanks to the due diligence of one local philanthropic group.
The Columbia Basin Foundation in Ephrata spearheaded fundraising efforts to finance a shuttle bus, something senior residents had been without for nearly two years.
On Friday, McKay’s hiatus from having its own transportation ended with the arrival of a new bus. Financing for the new mode of transportation came from generous donations provided by Microsoft, the bus project’s biggest donor, Northwest Farm Credit Services, and Confluence Health as well as various individual donors from the local community.
Columbia Basin Foundation Executive Director Corinne Isaak says the bus is far more than ‘just a ride’; Isaak says it’s an escape from the confines of their living quarters, allowing them to explore the area outside their windows.
“They’re already going on road trips, just enjoying the beautiful scenery of Grant County; you can see the smiles on their faces,” Isaak told iFIBER ONE News.
The shuttles also allow McKay Healthcare residents to run much-needed errands more freely. Six months prior to getting their permanent shuttle, People For People lent one of its surplus shuttles to McKay Healthcare and Rehab.
Isaak says she’s proud of the work CBF has done to make this happen, but it couldn’t have been done without the caring support of the community.
“It’s a project for progress. We at CBF are on the front lines to make sure community projects get done,” she said.
As a result of the money raised for McKay Healthcare and Rehab through CBF, the facility is able to fund new resident shades, new building signage, a new outdoor living area, new roofs, painting, upgraded technology, a new website, etc.
“I definitely need to give a shout out to all the community support we have received,” said McKay Administrator Erica Gaertner. “I have been in and out of this building in different work capacities over the last 10 years, and the people of Soap Lake and beyond have been right there cheering us on. But in the past few months, we have really leaned on that support, and it has been there every step of the way,” she added.
Located in Ephrata, Columbia Basin Foundation’s mission is to improve the quality of life and shape the future of the Columbia Basin through philanthropy.
To donate to McKay Healthcare’s cause via the Columbia Basin Foundation, go to www.columbiabasinfoundation.org.
CBF serves a large portion of north central Washington; it manages hundreds of funds with over 50 of them being scholarship funds.