WENATCHEE - Alcoa Wenatchee Works is about to be ‘no more’ as crews begin the demolition process on the 70-year-old smelting plant that was shut down in 2015.
iFIBER ONE News partner, News Radio 560 KPQ reports that the plant’s workforce was reduced from 428 people in prior to 2015 down to only 18 people post-shutdown, some of whom will assist with the demolition and redevelopment work. Regional Port CEO Jim Kuntz says Alcoa has contracted with the Chelan County PUD for the next few years, a contract that still needs to be paid.
“I had a conversation yesterday with (Chelan County PUD General Manager Steve Wright) and he feels the same way I do,” Kuntz said. “It’s good to get beyond this idling and get into a restructuring plan.”
Alcoa will have the final say on what becomes of the 2,800 acres of land it owns east of Malaga. The company is already drawing interest from existing businesses. KPQ reports that Alcoa wants to sell the land all at once instead of employing a piecemeal strategy.
“Remember, Alcoa is in the driver’s seat. Alcoa owns (the site). Pittsburg, Pennsylvania is making the decisions,” Kuntz added. “I think it’s unfortunate because that’s our economic future, at least on the Chelan County side with the limited land supply.”
Alcoa will pay around $60 million over the next several years to permanently close the site.
KPQ reports that the company recently finished closing its plant in Ferndale, Washington while also announcing improvements to sites in Australia and Brazil.
Alcoa Wenatchee Works began operations in the early 1950’s.
Smelting is a heat-and-energy-intensive process used to refine an ore into usable metal.