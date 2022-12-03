CLE ELUM - One person is recovering at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle after being airlifted from a crash on Blewett Pass Saturday night.
Washington State Troopers say two vehicles were traveling in the opposite when the northbound vehicle lost control and struck the southbound car.
Both the driver and sole passenger in the vehicle that lost control were injured. The driver, 27-year-old Amanda Haselden of Lynwood, was hurt and transported to a hospital in Wenatchee; her passenger, 21-year-old Aravind Ravikumar of Bellevue, was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center.
Three of the four people traveling in the other vehicle were hurt and taken to hospitals in Wenatchee for treatment.
Troopers say the causing vehicle when going too fast for conditions when it lost control. Alcohol or drugs were not factors in the crash.