WARDEN — One child was killed and another injured and a father and brother are missing in a canoe accident near Warden.
The father, age 32, and his three sons ages 6, 8 and 10 were out at a seep lake at the Columbia Wildlife Refuge south of state Route 262 to go fishing on Friday, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies say sometime before nightfall the canoe capsized. The 10-year-old made it to shore but the father and two other children did not resurface.
After the group didn’t return home, family members went searching, finding the 10-year-old along the shore and calling 911 at around 11 a.m. The 10-year-old was taken to Samaritan Hospital in Moses Lake.
Rescuers later recovered the body of the 8-year-old boy. As of Saturday morning, the father and the 6-year-old remain unaccounted for. The search will continue on Saturday.