OTHELLO - Authorities are asking the public for help in finding the person responsible for hitting and killing a bicycle rider near Othello late Friday.
Adams County Sheriff's officials say 59-year-old Artemio Cortez-Cortez was found dead with his bike in the area of Taylor Rd. and Hampton Rd. at around 8:30 p.m.
A preliminary investigation determined Cortez was going north on Taylor Rd. when he was hit from behind and ejected from his bike; the vehicle continued on.
An autopsy is pending to determine the exact cause of death.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Adams County Sheriff's Office. Callers can remain anonymous.