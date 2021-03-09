EPHRATA - One person is dead following a rollover crash involving a vehicle in a pursuit early Tuesday morning near Ephrata.
At about 2:30 a.m., Ephrata police were responding to a report of a suspicious person in the 1200 block of Sunset Street. As officers arrived, the person got into a vehicle and drove off at a high rate of speed toward Dodson Road.
The suspect’s vehicle continue south on Dodson Road where the driver lost control near Road 12.8 Northwest. The vehicle rolled and came to a stop in a yard, according to the sheriff’s office.
Ephrata police arrived at the crash moments later and noticed a man fleeing through a row of trees. A woman was found outside the vehicle with significant injuries. Law enforcement administered CPR and other life saving measures but the woman died at the scene. Her name has not yet been released.
Two men have since been contacted in the area and detained for questioning.
The sheriff’s office continues to investigate the crash.