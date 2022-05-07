WENATCHEE — One person was killed and an officer injured in a shooting Saturday morning in Wenatchee.
The shooting occurred just before 8:30 a.m. near the Living Hope Community Church at the intersection of North Chelan Avenue and Palouse Street after Wenatchee police responded to reports of a man shooting at the church.
A Wenatchee police officer approached the man and was reportedly shot in the leg. NewsRadio 560 KPQ says the officer returned fire, killing the man.
The shooting occurred near Memorial Park, the major staging area for this weekend’s Apple Blossom Festival. No other injuries were reported in the shooting.
More details are expected to be released as the investigation continues.