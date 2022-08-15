PATEROS — A head-on collision Sunday afternoon on state Route 153 in Okanogan County left one person dead and another person injured.
Tao L. Stettler, a 39-year-old Pateros man was driving a Ford Eclipse south on SR 153, just west of Pateros, when he reportedly crossed the centerline and collided with a 1996 Ford F-250, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Stettler died at the scene. State troopers say he was not wearing a seatbelt.
The driver of the pickup truck, a 49-year-old Enumclaw man, was injured and taken to Three Rivers Hospital.
The state patrol continues to investigate the wreck.