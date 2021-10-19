EPHRATA - One person died and two other people were injured in a collision Monday evening near Ephrata.
David Metzger, a 79-year-old Ephrata man, was driving a 2019 Suzuki south on Airport road, stopped at state Route 282. Metzger reportedly attempted to cross the highway to continue onto Road 2 and collided with a westbound 1966 Chevrolet Impala, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The Impala then collided with a 2021 Volkswagen Jetta in the eastbound lane of SR 282.
The driver of the Impala, 22-year-old Quincy resident Geovanni Garcia, died at the scene. Garcia was reportedly not wearing a seat belt.
State troopers say Metzger was taken to Columbia Basin Hospital for his injuries. The driver of the Jetta, 19-year-old Soap Lake resident Devon White, was also taken to the Ephrata hospital.
The state patrol continues to investigate the collision.