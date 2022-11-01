MOSES LAKE — One home was destroyed and a neighboring home damaged in a Monday night fire in Moses Lake.
Moses Lake firefighters responded just before 8 p.m. to the 1900 block of West Peninsula Drive. Crews arrived to a single-family home fully-involved, with flames coming through the roof, according to Moses Lake Fire Marshal Derek Beach.
Crews encountered heavy smoke and fire along with multiple explosions from the home as ammunition was exposed to the fire.
The fire eventually spread to a neighboring home, destroying the garage of the residence. Grant County Fire District 5 then also responded as the second home caught fire.
The home where the fire initially started is a complete loss.
Fire suppression efforts were completed at about midnight. Beach said a crew remained on scene overnight.
Some occupants of the homes suffered some smoke inhalation, Beach added.
The Department of Ecology was on scene Monday night and city stormwater crews put catch pads out to prevent runoff from going into the lake.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.