MOSES LAKE - An exchange of gunfire Saturday morning outside a Moses Lake gas station left one person injured.
Multiple shots were fired at about 7 a.m. at the Conoco gas station on East Kittleson Road. Moses Lake police say shots were fired from occupants in two vehicles. One round struck a man in one of the vehicles.
The male victim was taken to Samaritan Hospital in Moses Lake before being airlifted to a regional hospital with life-threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported.
An uninvolved vehicle was also damaged by the gunfire.
No suspects are in custody. Moses Lake police are working to obtain surveillance video from the gas station.
Anyone with information is asked to call Moses Lake police at 509-762-1160.