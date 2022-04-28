EPHRATA - It’s a seat she’s held for the last 16 years, but “she’s not done yet,” Grant County Commissioner Cindy Carter told iFIBER ONE News on Thursday.
The commissioner is representing the county’s third district, which covers the area west of Moses Lake and south of Ephrata, and includes Quincy, George, Royal City and Mattawa.
The longtime Royal City farmer says she mulled over whether she wanted to re-run for another term, but later decided to vie for it one last time, citing the county’s transition into a new regime.
“With two new commissioners and a lot of changes happening, I wanted to return one more term to ensure that the transition goes smoothly,” Carter told iFIBER ONE News. Carter mentioned that she wanted to remain commissioner with a new sheriff coming in, new staff in the building and planning department, a new head accountant as well as other new department heads. “I want to show them how things are done to make sure things run smoothly,” Carter added.
Carter also says she wants to be part of planning and building the new Grant County Jail. Recently, the county bought the old Ephrata Raceway for the future site of the area’s new justice center.
So far, Carter says she is running unopposed. Carter has been Grant County commissioner for four terms, spanning all the way back to 2006.