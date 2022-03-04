MOSES LAKE - The health district on Thursday reported one additional COVID-19 death in Grant County.
The death occurred in February. The individual is a Moses Lake woman in her 80s. The health district says she was partially vaccinated and had underlying health conditions.
Grant County is now up to 250 confirmed virus deaths, with six more deaths pending death certificate review.
The health district also reported 125 new COVID-19 cases since Feb. 24, a significant drop from previous weeks. As of Feb. 28, Grant County is at a rate of 352 new cases per 100,000 residents, down from a rate of 880 cases per 100,000 residents back on Feb. 17.
As of Thursday, nine Grant County residents are hospitalized with COVID-19, ranging in age from 70s to 90s.