METHOW — One of two endangered sandhill cranes that hatched back in May in the Methow Wildlife area has survived, according to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.
The two sandhill cranes were successfully hatched after a pair of cranes were documented for the first time in the Methow Valley. The two nesting cranes led to the closure of about 240 acres in the Methow Wildlife area to protect the birds.
In July, a group of volunteers who monitor the cranes daily reported one colt had disappeared, likely killed by a predator.
The other colt has become a full-fledged juvenile crane flying strongly with his parents. The colt was recently photographed about six miles away from the nest.
“Soon this trio of sandhill cranes will likely begin migrating to their wintering grounds in the southwest,” WDFW officials stated. “The juvenile crane is expected to be fully independent around 10 months old, at which time it should join a flock of other nomadic juveniles until it hopefully forms a breeding bond between the ages of two and seven years old.”