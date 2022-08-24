MESA - A crash between a box truck and hay truck near Connell on Wednesday left a person with a nearly-severed arm, according to Franklin County Sheriff's officials.
Washington State Patrol says 29-year-old Edgar Jimenez-Ruelas of Pasco was driving southward on SR 17 in a box truck about 10 miles north of Mesa when he crossed the centerline and hit a vehicle known as a "Hay Squeezer" head-on.
Jimenez-Ruelas wasn't hurt, but his passenger, 24-year-old Maurico Jimenez-Ruelas, was seriously injured. A responding deputy with the Franklin County Sheriff's Office reported the Maurico sustained a serious arm injury with a possibly severed limb. Troopers say Maurico's injury was survivable despite him being airlifted to Kadlec Medical Center in Richland.
Troopers are still investigating as to why Edgar crossed the centerline, but they did confirm that alcohol and drugs were not a factor.
The driver of the hay truck, 38-year-old Katie Van-Komen of Ellensburg sustained minor injuries in the crash.
Both the box truck and hay truck were totaled.