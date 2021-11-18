BRIDGEPORT - A shooting in Bridgeport on Thursday morning landed a man in jail. At around 10 a.m., Douglas County deputies say 21-year-old Guadalupe Martinez of Bridgeport was arrested after firing a handgun multiple times in the 900 block of Maple Street.
Deputies say Martinez fled from the scene in a car, but was tracked down and arrested later in the day.
“It is my understand that there were no injuries. I don’t believe he was shooting at any individual,” Morris told iFIBER ONE News partner News Radio 560 KPQ. “It was more shooting recklessly, and that was one of the reasons why he was charged with reckless endangerment.”
Martinez was booked into jail and charged with reckless endangerment and unlawful possession of a firearm.