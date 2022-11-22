EPHRATA — The Grant County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash near Ephrata.
The crash occurred Tuesday morning on Road B Northwest, between Road 18 Northeast and Road 20 Northwest, according to the sheriff’s office.
The sheriff’s office says one person died at the scene. Another person has been taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Road B is expected to remain closed until about 3 p.m. as the sheriff’s office investigates the crash.
Deputies are reporting extremely icy conditions on roads in the area.