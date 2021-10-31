BANDERA - The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating after a small plane crashed between North Bend and Snoqualmie Pass off I-90 on Thursday. The wreckage was found by King County Sheriff’s officials on Friday and that's when they confirmed the death.
The Mooney M20 aircraft left from the Arlington Municipal Airport on Thursday morning and was headed to Twin Falls, Idaho. The FAA issued an alert at around 9:30 a.m.
The plane has the capacity to seat four people, but it wasn’t disclosed whether anyone else was onboard.
The identity of the crash victim is being withheld at this time. The cause of the crash remains under investigation