MOSES LAKE — One driver was taken to the hospital following a collision Monday morning on state Route 17 near Moses Lake.
The wreck occurred at about 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of SR 17 and Randolph Road. State troopers say a driver was turning left from Randolph onto the highway when he allegedly failed to yield to a northbound vehicle.
The two vehicles collided in the intersection.
The causing driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to the state patrol. The other driver was not injured.
State troopers say the causing driver was cited for failing to yield.
The names of the two drivers involved have not been released.