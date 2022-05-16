ROCK ISLAND — One person was injured in a collision Monday morning on state Route 28 near Rock Island.
Matthew T. Brittingham, a 32-year-old Rock Island man, was driving a 2012 Volkswagen Jetta east on Batterman Road at SR 28. He reportedly attempted to make a left turn onto the highway and collided with a westbound 2011 Honda Pilot, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The two vehicles came to rest blocking the highway.
Brittingham was injured and taken to Confluence Health-Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee. Two people in the Honda, a 36-year-old Quincy man and a 38-year-old Quincy man, were not injured.
The state patrol cited Brittingham for failing to yield.
State route 28 was closed for about two hours as troopers investigated.