QUINCY - One person was injured in a collision Saturday afternoon on state Route 281 south of Quincy.
Manuel Birrueta Herrera, a 25-year-old Quincy man, was driving a 2007 Honda Civic South on SR 281, approaching Road 7 Northwest. He reportedly rear-ended a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado as the driver had slowed to make a left turn onto Road 7, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Both vehicles came to rest blocking the southbound lane.
Birrueta Herrera was injured and was airlifted to Confluence Health-Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee. State troopers say he was not wearing a seatbelt.
The other involved-driver, a 59-year-old Quincy man, was not hurt.
The state patrol cited Birrueta Herrera for speeding.