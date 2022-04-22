WENATCHEE — Law enforcement is investigating a Thursday afternoon shooting in Wenatchee that left one person injured.
Deputies responded to Confluence Health-Central Washington Hospital at about 6 p.m. after a man arrived with a gunshot wound.
The sheriff’s office reported that the shooting occurred between 4 p.m. and 4:15 p.m. in the 600 block of South Wenatchee Avenue. The victim was able to drive himself to the hospital.
The condition of the victim was not released. The injury is not life-threatening.
No arrests have been made in connection to the shooting.
Both Wenatchee police and Chelan County deputies are investigating. Police say the shooting does not appear to be gang-related.