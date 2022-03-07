BEVERLY — One person was injured when a semi-truck hauling onions and semi-truck hauling potatoes collided early Monday morning on state Route 26 north of Beverly.
Victor G. Garza, a 70-year-old Othello man, was driving a semi-truck west on SR 26, approaching Beverly Burke Road, when he reportedly attempted to pass a semi hauling potatoes as the driver was turning onto Beverly Burke from westbound SR 26, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The semi struck the potato truck, causing both vehicles to go off the road and shear a power pole from its base. The potato truck came to rest with the power pole on the cab. The semi hauling onions came to a stop on the rearmost two axles of the potato truck.
Garza was injured and taken to Samaritan Hospital in Moses Lake. The other driver, a 37-year-old Royal City man, was not hurt.
The state patrol continues to investigate the wreck.