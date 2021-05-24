MOSES LAKE - One person was killed and another hospitalized following a Monday afternoon shooting in Moses Lake.
Moses Lake police responded about 4:30 p.m. to multiple reports of shots fired on Gibby Road, just off West Broadway Avenue, according to Capt. Dave Sands.
Two people were struck by gunfire. One person died at the scene while the other victim has been taken to the hospital.
No suspect is in custody. Police say there is no threat to the public.
No other details have been released. As of 7 p.m., investigators remain on scene.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Moses Lake police at 509-762-1160.