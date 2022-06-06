BRIDGEPORT — A 22-year-old man died and four people were injured in a collision Friday afternoon on state Route 17 near Bridgeport.
Tonya L. Turner, a 48-year-old Omak woman, was driving a 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan south on SR 17. She reportedly drove into the back of a 1999 Mazda Protege as the driver had slowed to make a left turn onto Jack Wells Road, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Turner’s vehicle continued, crossed the centerline and went off the highway to the left. The vehicle went down an embankment and into an orchard.
Turner was taken to Three Rivers Hospital in Brewster for her injuries.
Martin N. Aguilar Chavez, a passenger in the Mazda, died at the scene, according to the state patrol. Three other people in the vehicle were injured and taken to the hospital. A 27-year-old man and a 22-year-old man were taken to the hospital in Brewster. A 33-year-old man was taken to the Brewster hospital before being airlifted to Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee.
The state patrol continues to investigate the wreck and any charges against Turner are pending.