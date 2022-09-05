QUINCY — One person has died and another injured in a rollover crash on Monday southwest of Quincy.
The wreck occurred about 4:30 p.m. in the 20000 block of Road 6 Northwest, according to the sheriff’s office.
A vehicle was heading east on Road 6, reportedly at a high rate of speed, when it went off the road. Deputies say the vehicle struck a power pole, hit a parked car in front of a home and then rolled.
The vehicle came to a stop after colliding with a flatbed trailer.
One person in the car died at the scene. The other occupant was taken to Quincy Valley Medical Center. Their names have not been released.
The sheriff’s office Motor Traffic Unit continues to investigate.
The collision with the power pole also knocked out power to about 110 PUD customers.