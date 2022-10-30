MOSES LAKE - One person was killed in a Sunday morning house fire near Moses Lake.
Grant County Fire District 5 responded just after 8 a.m. to a reported structure fire in the Harvest Manor mobile home park on Airway Drive. Firefighters arrived to find a manufactured home fully-involved in flames.
Firefighters worked to rescue a person inside the home. Due to the progression of the fire, a rescue was not possible.
Another person inside the home was able to get out safely, according to the sheriff's office.
The deceased person is in the care of the Grant County Coroner's Office.
The Grant County Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the fire.