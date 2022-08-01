MOSES LAKE — A man was killed and three other people were injured in a crash Saturday morning west of Moses Lake.
Investigators say a 2003 Chevrolet Cavalier was heading west on South Frontage Road when the car went off the road after the driver failed to negotiate a curve near Hiawatha Road. The vehicle went off the road to the north and rolled several times, according to the sheriff’s office.
All four people in the vehicle were ejected.
An unidentified man was pronounced dead at the scene. A second unidentified man, along with 22-year-old Moses Lake resident Karri S. Ortega and a 14-year-old Quincy girl, were airlifted to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane for their injuries.
Investigators have not determined who was driving the car and the crash remains under investigation.