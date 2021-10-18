MOSES LAKE - One person was killed and three others injured in a wreck Sunday afternoon near Moses Lake.
Emergency personnel responded about 4:20 p.m. to a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Road F Northeast and Road 4 Northeast. Deputies say a vehicle was heading south on Road F and failed to yield at the stop sign. The vehicle collided with another vehicle in the intersection.
Both cars ended up off the road, according to the sheriff’s office.
One person in the vehicle that failed to yield was airlifted to Central Washington Hospital where they later died. Two other people in the vehicle were injured and taken to Samaritan Hospital in Moses Lake.
The lone occupant in the other vehicle was also taken to Samaritan for their injuries.
The names of the people involved have not been released.
The sheriff’s office continues to investigate the wreck.