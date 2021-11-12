VANTAGE - One person was killed and two Soap Lake residents injured in a crash Thursday night on Interstate 90 west of Vantage.
A 2009 Honda Civic was heading east on Interstate 90 when the driver attempted to pass another vehicle. State troopers say the driver lost control on the wet road, causing the vehicle to rotate before hitting the guardrail.
The car then struck a rock wall and came to rest 20 feet off the interstate.
The driver, whose name has not been released, died at the scene. The two passengers in the vehicle, a 23-year-old Soap Lake man and a 50-year-old Soap Lake woman, were both injured and taken to Kittitas Valley Hospital.
The state patrol continues to investigate the crash.