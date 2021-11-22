RITZVILLE - A 37-year-old Snohomish man is dead after wrecking his pickup truck on I-90 on Sunday.
At 3:30 a.m., Washington State Troopers say Tony Phelps was traveling west on I-90 in his truck when the trailer he was towing jackknifed causing vehicle one to skid from the right shoulder toward the median.
The truck rolled ejecting the driver who wasn’t wearing a seatbelt. The truck came to rest on the driver’s side in the median.
The crash killed Phelps at the scene.
Intoxicants were not a factor in the crash.