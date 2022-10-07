OTHELLO — One 16-year-old was killed and another 16-year-old critically injuries in a shooting late Thursday night in Othello.
Othello police responded about 11:30 p.m. to the intersection of Sylvan Drive and Rose Drive after reports of gunfire. Officers arrived to find a white SUV had crashed into an apartment building.
Police say two 16-year-old girls in the SUV had been hit by gunfire. The 16-year-old driver died at the scene. The other victim was taken to Othello Community Hospital and later transferred to a regional hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to Othello police. The victims' families have been notified.
Three other people inside the SUV were not injured.
Investigators reported the white SUV had been followed by another vehicle when an occupant of the other vehicle opened fire. Multiple shell casings were found at the scene.
Investigators believe the shooting was gang-related.
Othello police did not say if any suspects have been identified.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Othello police at 509-488-3314.